Ukraine's international situation: Reasons and prospects for change
On Tuesday, September 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Ukraine's international situation: Reasons and prospects for change."
Participants include
international political scientist Vira Kostiantynova;
political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko;
political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).
The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.
Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.