On Thursday, August 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by United Ukraine analytical center entitled "Ukraine’s diplomatic initiatives for Victory."

Participants include international political scientist, co-founder of the analytical center United Ukraine Anton Kuchukhidze;

political expert, Doctor of Political Sciences Petro Oleschuk;

international expert Dmytro Levus;

political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Details at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and by e-mail: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.