Video

11:30 10.07.2023

What can Ukraine expect from tomorrow's NATO summit?

1 min read

On Monday, July 10, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "What can Ukraine expect from tomorrow's NATO summit?" Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Doctor of Political Sciences, political expert Ihor Petrenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

New media for IT community kicks off in Ukraine

Integrated approach of Caritas-Kyiv in solving IDPs’ problems

Dynamics of military-political changes in Ukraine and around it

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Olena Duma in connection with competition for post of ARMA head

Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system

Prospects of Vilnius summit, Ukraine's membership in NATO

Resilience during war, in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Sustainability during war and in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Escalation of military-political situation around, within Ukraine

Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

AD
AD
AD
AD