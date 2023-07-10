On Monday, July 10, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "What can Ukraine expect from tomorrow's NATO summit?" Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Doctor of Political Sciences, political expert Ihor Petrenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.