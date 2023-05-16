Video

13:30 16.05.2023

What measures should be taken to contain consumer prices in Ukraine

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "What measures should be taken to contain consumer prices in Ukraine." Participants include: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform Resilience and Social Cohesion Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Developers want to destroy Kyiv’s pearl - Halernyy Ostriv

Non-Transparent Schemes in Ukrainian Ports Killing Vegetable Oil Production Industry

Escalation of air threats - sign of war climax?

Management of Hostomel Hromada

Sports experts unite in Sports context public platform to promote reform of Ukraine's sports system

How public protect Babyn Yar and Lysa Hora

Influence of dynamics of global events on course of war, internal situation in Ukraine

Internet fraud as method of Russian special services: from direct action to phishing. Threats and prospects of counteraction

What Ukrainians Read in Wartime?

Smart Holding – Nationalization or Lawlessness for Benefit of Specific Grou

AD
AD
AD
AD