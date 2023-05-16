On Tuesday, May 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "What measures should be taken to contain consumer prices in Ukraine." Participants include: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform Resilience and Social Cohesion Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.