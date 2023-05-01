Video

11:26 01.05.2023

Influence of dynamics of global events on course of war, internal situation in Ukraine

1 min read

On Monday, May 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Influence of dynamics of global events on course of war, internal situation in Ukraine." Participants include: political strategist, political expert Taras Zahorodniy; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; co-founder of the Ukrainian National Platform for Resilience and Social Cohesion Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

