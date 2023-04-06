Video

On Thursday, April 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Horizons of Post-War Recovery" organized by the United Ukraine Analytical Center. Participants: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch, political analyst, PhD Valentyn Hladkykh, international policy scientist, co-founder of the United Ukraine Analytical Center Anton Kuchukhidze (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information on the website: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or by e-mail: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.

