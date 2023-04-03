On Monday, April 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the subject: "Are Ukraine and Russia Resources to Conduct War Comparable? How Can They Affect Its Duration?" Participants include political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov, political scientist and expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist, co-founder of the Ukrainian National Platform for Resilience and Social Cohesion Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.