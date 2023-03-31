Video

Press conference by United Ukraine Analytical Center entitled "Pacification of Russia: approaches, risks and prospects for Ukraine's development"

On Friday, March 31, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by United Ukraine Analytical Center entitled "Pacification of Russia: approaches, risks and prospects for Ukraine’s development." Participants include political scientist, PhD in philosophical sciences Valentyn Hladkykh; international political scientist, co-founder of the United Ukraine analytical center Anton Kuchukhidze; political scientist, doctor of political sciences Petro Oleschuk, international expert Dmytro Levus (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or at: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com

