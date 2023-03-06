On Monday, March 6, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Domestic policy amid martial law: stabilization or increased turbulence." Participants include political analyst Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian; partner of Ukraine Economic Outlook Hryhoriy Kukuruza (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.