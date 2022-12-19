Video

11:29 19.12.2022

Consequences of 2022, prospects of 2023

1 min read

On Monday, December 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Consequences of 2022, prospects of 2023". Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; director of sociological service "Ukrainian barometer" Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

