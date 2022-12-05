Video

11:23 05.12.2022

How Ukraine changing world, changing itself amid Russian aggression

1 min read

On Monday, December 5, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "How Ukraine changing world, changing itself amid Russian aggression.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

