On Monday, November 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Factors of sustained resistance of Ukraine in selection of Russian aggression". Participants include political analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; PhD in Political Sciences, political scientist Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.