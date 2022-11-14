Video

11:30 14.11.2022

Winter season for Ukraine. Threats, challenges or stabilization?

1 min read

On Monday, November 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Winter season for Ukraine. Threats, challenges or stabilization?". Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Successes and failures of Ukrainian policy amid autumn escalation of hostilities

Russia's Crimes against Ukrainian and Chechen Peoples

How war affects social and political situation in near future

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on outcomes of IT nation 2.0 educational project

Transformation and prospects for agro-industrial complex development in high-level processing of agricultural crops in Ukraine in war and post-war periods

Leaving Ukraine under martial law: how to eliminate corruption

Strategic issues of stroke control in Ukraine

Causes and consequences of escalation of complex terror by aggressor

Press conference of the fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps 'Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine'

Repressions of architectural society. Who is usurping right to restore Ukraine?

AD
AD
AD
AD