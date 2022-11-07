On Monday, November 7, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Successes and failures of Ukrainian policy amid autumn escalation of hostilities." Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; director of sociological service "Ukrainian barometer" Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the "National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.