Video

11:18 07.11.2022

Successes and failures of Ukrainian policy amid autumn escalation of hostilities

1 min read

On Monday, November 7, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Successes and failures of Ukrainian policy amid autumn escalation of hostilities." Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; director of sociological service "Ukrainian barometer" Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the "National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Russia's Crimes against Ukrainian and Chechen Peoples

How war affects social and political situation in near future

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on outcomes of IT nation 2.0 educational project

Transformation and prospects for agro-industrial complex development in high-level processing of agricultural crops in Ukraine in war and post-war periods

Leaving Ukraine under martial law: how to eliminate corruption

Strategic issues of stroke control in Ukraine

Causes and consequences of escalation of complex terror by aggressor

Press conference of the fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps 'Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine'

Repressions of architectural society. Who is usurping right to restore Ukraine?

What's purpose of Russia's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and world? Is use of weapons of mass destruction possible?

AD
AD
AD
AD