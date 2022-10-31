On Monday, October 31, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "How war affects social and political situation in near future.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.