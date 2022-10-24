On Monday, October 24, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "‘Causes and consequences of escalation of complex terror by aggressor.” Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; director of the Politics Think Tank, PhD in political sciences Mykola Davydiuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.