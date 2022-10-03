Video

11:30 03.10.2022

Will pseudo-referenda in temporarily occupied territories affect policy of Ukrainian authorities?

On Monday, October 3, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "Will pseudo-referenda in temporarily occupied territories affect policy of Ukrainian authorities?" Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

