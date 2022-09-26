Video

11:28 26.09.2022

Change in Ukraine's geopolitical position

On Monday, September 26, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "Change in Ukraine's geopolitical position." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist and co-founder of the National platform of resilience and cohesion Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

