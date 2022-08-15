On Monday, August 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "War policy/War as Policy. Current political process in Ukraine." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert, director of the Politics Think Tank, candidate of political sciences Mykola Davydiuk; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.