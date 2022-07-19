Ukrainian children's choirs perform with The Rolling Stones in Vienna

The Ukrainian children's choirs Vognyk and Dzvinochok have sung the song You Can't Always Get What You Want together with The Rolling Stones in Vienna, Mick Jagger has said.

"We had a great night! Thank you Vienna and special thanks to the Ukrainian choirs - VOGNYK and DZVINOCHOK who joined us on You Can't Always Get What You Want this evening!" he said on Facebook on Saturday, July 16.

During the concert, Mick Jagger also called on the whole world to help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggression and make all Ukrainian children's life safe and happy.