10:30 06.07.2022

‘Poetry without cover’ as chronicle of national confrontation

On Wednesday, July 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "‘Poetry without cover’ as chronicle of national confrontation." Participants include the author of the idea of the book, its compiler, one of the authors, chairman of Kirovohrad regional organization of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine Nadiya Harmaziy; designer of the book and one of its authors, literary manager Irena Yanytska; one of the authors of the anthology, writer, volunteer, cultural activist Yaroslav Karpets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (095) 885 8374 (Yaroslav Karpets.)

Map of destruction – we to help rebuild Ukraine

Dynamics of intl, domestic factors in current stage of war

