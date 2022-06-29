Video

11:20 29.06.2022

Is there a job for refugees returning home?

1 min read

On Wednesday, June 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Is there a job for refugees returning home?" Participants include Executive Director of the NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters, head of the project Assistance to Ukrainian refugees with employment Yulia Hrechko; Chief Editor of Weekdays robota.ua Yulia Dalibuk; economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; Deputy Director of the Department of Employment Policy Implementation, Head of the Department of the State Employment Center Olena Melnyk; moderator Anastasia Korota. The press conference will be attended by a male migrant who left temporarily occupied Kherson, after which, thanks to the project and a team of volunteers, he was able to find a job (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (068) 743 3092 (Anastasia, NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters).

