11:30 19.05.2022

New agrarian policy – mobilization of agricultural products in Ukraine: progressive land relations

On Thursday, May 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "New agrarian policy – mobilization of agricultural products in Ukraine: progressive land relations" with the participation of an expert in public administration, head of a public organization All-Ukrainian Public Association of Farmers and Private Landowners Roman Holovin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

