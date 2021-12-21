On Tuesday, December 21, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Centralized heating. Tariff v. price. What do we get in payment documents and why?" Participants include Head of Naftogaz teplo LLC Vitaliy Mykhailyo; former member of National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation Yevhen Mahliovany; Head of the Association of Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine Sviatoslav Pavliuk; expert of the NGO "New Communal Ukraine" Yaroslav Dzyra; moderator is Chair of the NGO "New Communal Ukraine" Ruslan Holub (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Details at: (050) 351 4973, newcommunalukraine@ukr.net (NGO "New Communal Ukraine").