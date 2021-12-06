On Monday, December 6, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference "Opposition Platform - For Life faction trying to regain power in Donetsk region by force." Participants include head of the parliamentary committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national minorities and interethnic relations (For Maybutnie group) Dmytro Lubynets; MP Vladlen Nekliudov (Servant of the People faction); acting mayor of the town of Selydove Ruslan Sukov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.