10:30 08.12.2021

Filling budget together: presentation of White Price educational initiative

On Wednesday, December 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Center for Socio-Economic Research CASE Ukraine on the occasion of the launch of the educational initiative White Price, which tells Ukrainians about taxes in stores entitled "Filling budget together: presentation of White Price educational initiative." Participants include Executive Director of CASE Ukraine Dmytro Boyarchuk; Associate Expert of CASE Ukraine Andriy Savarets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 922 5389, or at: malukha@case-ukraine.com.ua (Mykola Malukha).

