On Tuesday, November 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Problem of staff competency of regional officials. Presentation of Training Center for Public Servants Yuriy Yekhanurov." Participants include Prime Minister of Ukraine 2005 -2006 Yuriy Yekhanurov; Director of the Merged Territorial Community Association Oleksandr Korinny; Executive Director of the Public Association "Key Persons" Olha Shaverina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required.