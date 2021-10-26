Video

13:30 26.10.2021

Evidence of suspicions - fabrication and pressure on capital's municipals

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 26, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Evidence of suspicions - fabrication and pressure on capital's municipals," where evidence of unlawful persecution, fabrication of criminal cases and illegal searches will be presented in relation to the municipal company of the Ukrainian capital and its management. Participants include acting Director of Municipal Varta Ihor Mari; spokesperson of the Municipal Varta Anton Kolumbet; lawyer at Municipal Varta Dmytro Tymkiv; attorney-at-law, human rights activist Denys Tsypin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at phone: (093) 818 1488.

