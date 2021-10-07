Today, Thursday, October 7, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "On situation prevailing due to interview with Radio Liberty, its consequences." Participants include Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukreximbank Olyana Hordiyenko; Acting Chairperson of the Board of JSC Ukreximbank Serhiy Yermakov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration by e-mail: MFomenko@hq.eximb.com and phone: (097) 889 5133 (Maryna Fomenko).