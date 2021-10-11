Video

10:00 11.10.2021

PR market amid 2021 pandemic: specifics, trends and forecasts

1 min read

On Monday, October 11, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "PR market amid 2021 pandemic: specifics, trends and forecasts'" on the change in the market configuration and the lockdown impact on PR industry, changing the portrait of the agency and consumer of PR-services; the results of a customer survey on promising PR-products and services for the next one or two years will be announced.

Participants include Director of Publicity Creating Valeriy Kureiko; leading consultant for strategic PR Ruslana Plis; moderator is marketer Yaroslav Kureiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration by phone: (044) 242 4759, 777publicity@gmail.com.

