10:00 07.10.2021

Presentation of book by Yuriy Shulipa 'How Putin kills abroad'

On Thursday, October 7, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Presentation of book by Yuriy Shulipa 'How Putin kills abroad.'" Participants include author of the book, lawyer, political expert, director of the Institute of National Policy Yuriy Shulipa; Doctor of Military Sciences, PhD in Law, Professor, Senior Researcher, Retired Lieutenant General, ex-member of the Scientific Council under the Security Council of the Russian Federation Alexei Ivanov; Soviet illegal intelligence officer, retired colonel of the First Main Directorate of the Committee for State Security under the USSR council of ministers (PGU KGB) and Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, writer, TV presenter Sergey Zhyrnov; head of Luhansk human rights group, PhD in Law Natalia Tselovalnychenko; prisoner of conscience of Putin's Russia, writer, publicist, leader of the Russian opposition Boris Stomakhin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 663 3532.

Interfax-Ukraine
