Presentation of audio version of essay novel 'Do spivu ptakhiv'

On Thursday, September 23, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation of the audio version of essay novel "Do spivu ptakhiv" (To the Singing of Birds) (written in metalanguage). Participants include author of the book, Ukrainian biophysicist and neurophysiologist, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, award winner of the State Prize of the USSR and Ukraine in science and technology, PhD in Biological Sciences, professor, associate member of the Academy of Sciences, member of the European Academy Oleh Kryshtal; narrator of the audiobook Kyrylo Bulkin; executive director of the Lviv regional organization of the Ukrainian Union of Disabled Persons Oksana Potimko; project coordinator Veronika Chekaliuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (068) 588 8307.