On Thursday, September 23, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled 'Who are the Ukrainians responsible for their security, defense and law and order?' Participants include Head of the Joint Action Center Oleh Rybachuk; Executive Director of the Joint Action Center Andriy Andrushkiv; Analyst of the Joint Action Center Nazar Zabolotny; Head of the communication team Iryna Mokrytska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details: (063) 265 9221, imokrytska@centreua.org.