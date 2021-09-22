On Wednesday, September 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Rally against arrest of Ukrainian citizens in Russia-occupied Crimea" on the reasons for the internment in the temporarily occupied Crimea of Aziz Akhtemov, Asan Akhtemov, Nariman Dzhelyal, Shevket Useinov, Eldar Odamanov on September 3 and September 4, 2021, and what Ukraine should do to effectively resist politically motivated repression and hybrid genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. Participants include director of the Institute for the Study of Russian Aggression Yuriy Shulipa; prisoner of conscience of Putin's Russia, writer, publicist, leader of the Russian opposition Boris Stomakhin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 663 3532.