Video

10:30 15.09.2021

TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors

1 min read

On Wednesday, September 15, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors." Participants include Director of TIU Canada in Ukraine Valentyna Belyakova; GOLAW legal advisors Kateryna Tsvetkova and Kateryna Manoilenko; representative of the Canadian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce Svyatoslav Kavetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors

Press conference of the SWEET.TV national online cinema

National conference of political strategists, political consultants on Sept 25. Who called whom and why?

Two years left before Verkhovna Rada elections. First signs of start of parliamentary campaign

Arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk

How do Ukrainians assess relationships in govt system that affect the economy?

Gene pool of Ukrainian horse breeding under threat of extinction: ways of solving crisis issues

Notable resignations of autumn: how Ukrainians relate to Zelensky's possible staff changes

Presentation of anthology of modern Ukrainian futurism 'Zvizdobolid'

Start of autumn political battles. What can society expect as a result of them?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD