On Tuesday, September 14, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference of the SWEET.TV national online cinema entitled "Situation in Ukraine's market of streaming/OTT service in Ukraine, development plans, social responsibility until end of 2021." Representatives of the service will talk about the OTT/streaming platform market in Ukraine and reveal plans for SWEET.TV development until the end of 2021. It will focus on the development of retail, expanding coverage and planned social projects. Participants include Director of the SWEET.TV national online cinema Oleksandr Rezunov; PR-manager of the SWEET.TV national online cinema Olena Tymofeyeva; Head of Active Sales Department of SWEET.TV Olena Krupska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.