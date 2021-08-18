Рresentation of sensational historical discovery, restored original image of Kingdom of Rus crown belonging to Danylo Halytsky'

On Wednesday, August 18, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation of sensational historical discovery, restored original image of Kingdom of Rus crown belonging to Danylo Halytsky and his heirs. Based on the image, an accurate 3D model of the crown has been made, which will be shown to the public for the first time. Participants include the authors of the discovery: Candidate of Historical Sciences, Research Fellow at the Institute of History of Ukraine Oleksandr Alfiorov; architect and founder of the Studio of Architecture and Historical Reconstruction RE^ARCH Valeriy Mischenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Contacts at: +38 (096) 301 07 10 (Oleksandr).