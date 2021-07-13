Video

10:12 13.07.2021

Implementing national forest inventory of Ukraine: first steps, prospects

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Implementing national forest inventory of Ukraine: first steps, prospects." Information will be provided on the preparation and work of the first year of the implementation of the national forest inventory of Ukraine, approved by the government in March this year. Participants include General Director of the Ukrainian State Project Forest Management Production Association (Ukrderzhlisproekt) Viktor Melnychenko; Head of the Centre of National Forest Inventory Oleksandr Shevchuk; leading engineer at the Centre of National Forest Inventory Vitaliy Storozhuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Is next line of confrontation between society, authorities being formed in Ukraine?

Press conference of state-owned concern Ukroboronprom CEO Yuriy Husev

Negative consequences of new taxes on housing (bill No. 5600)

Press conference on presentation of reconstruction project, plans for implementation of Kvity Ukrainy pavilion

Stabilizing Zelensky's rating: why support for ruling party has stopped growing' based on results of social surve

Ukraine - victories and defeats in H1 2021

Emergence of hydrogen energy in Ukraine: challenges and obstacles

Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries

Does the Dairy Industry have a Future in Ukraine?

How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD