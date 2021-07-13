On Tuesday, July 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Implementing national forest inventory of Ukraine: first steps, prospects." Information will be provided on the preparation and work of the first year of the implementation of the national forest inventory of Ukraine, approved by the government in March this year. Participants include General Director of the Ukrainian State Project Forest Management Production Association (Ukrderzhlisproekt) Viktor Melnychenko; Head of the Centre of National Forest Inventory Oleksandr Shevchuk; leading engineer at the Centre of National Forest Inventory Vitaliy Storozhuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.