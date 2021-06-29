On Tuesday, June 29, at 11.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Does the Dairy Industry have a Future in Ukraine?" Participants: head of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine Vadym Chaharovsky; head of the expert and analytical service of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine Leonid Tulush; Director General of Yahotyn Butter Plant (Milk Alliance holding) Serhiy Kosiachenko; Director General of OJSC Yuriya (the Voloshkove Pole trademark) Vitaliy Pustovit; head of the supervisory board of CJSC Kulykivske Moloko Anatoliy Didur (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Registration of journalists on the spot using editorial cards.