On Tuesday, June 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by head of the NGO Association of non-staff (public) inspectors of architectural and construction control Serhiy Vozny entitled "To clear the state architectural and construction inspection of Ukraine" following the results of four peaceful rallies. Evidence will be demonstrated that the reform of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was deliberately liquidated by a specific group of people. (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.