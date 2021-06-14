On Monday, June 14, at 09.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political party Holos presents package of bills enabling effective counteraction to oligarchic influence" on judicial reform, amendments to antitrust laws, ensuring equal tax rules, and reform of corporate governance of state-owned enterprises. Participants include leader of the political party Holos, Ukrainian parliamentarian Kira Rudyk; Head of the Holos faction, Ukraine's MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP of the Holos faction in Kyiv City Council Maksym Nefyodov (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Media accreditation is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mQqD7DDhVJP-lFfBGn8VMQxrZgvWPx4huzXZPcAmhHYZ5w/viewform.