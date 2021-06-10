On Thursday, June 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ethics and fair play committee of Ukraine's table tennis Federation declares war on 'match-fixing''. Participants include President of the Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine Oleksandr Zats; Sport Integrity Team consultant Francesco Baranca; Chairman of the Ethics and Fair Play Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine Yevhen Schetynin (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The preliminary accreditation of journalists is required by phone: (063) 370 6972, or at: ethicsuttf@gmail.com (Mykyta Mozhovy).