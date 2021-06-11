On Friday, June 11, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Announcement by movement of Kyiv veterans of general meeting of veterans of Russian-Ukrainian war," where a general meeting of veterans, volunteers and families of fallen heroes will be announced, which will be held at 16:00 on June 12 at 112 Victory Avenue. Participants include lawyer, land surveyor, volunteer Andriy Shevchenko; Chairman of the NGO Veteranske Bratstvo (Veteran Brotherhood) Dmytro Shatrovsky; chairman of the NGO Kyiv city union of ATO veterans of Shevchenkivsky District Oleksiy Riabov; chairman of the NGO Kyiv city union of ATO veterans of Podilsky district Oleksandr Vasylchenko; chairman of the NGO Kyiv city union of veterans of Obolonsky district Oleh Buhay (8/5a, Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More details by phone: (063) 279 9861, or at: rvkyivrv@gmail.com.