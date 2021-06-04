Video

11:30 04.06.2021

Cold, unpredictable summer of 2021 - governance crisis leads to economic chaos, social decline

On Friday, June 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Cold, unpredictable summer of 2021 - governance crisis leads to economic chaos, social decline. Participants include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Taras Zahorodniy (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

