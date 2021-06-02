On Wednesday, June 2, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Reducing NPL and sale of first pool of Ukreximbank's non-core assets worth over UAH 1 bln." Participants include: Director of the Debt Restructuring and Collection Department of JSC Ukreximbank Oleh Lazovsky; Managing Partner of the National Electronic Stock Exchange Yevhenia Bozhko; Director General of SOE SETAM Oleksandr Mamro (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: MFomenko@hq.eximb.com; (097) 889 51 33.