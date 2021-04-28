On Wednesday, April 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online press conference entitled "Hot April 2021. Is Ukrainian politics entering perfect storm zone?" Participants include expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political consultant, analyst Valentyn Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 344 9267, (063) 374 9233.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.