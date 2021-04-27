On Tuesday, April 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online press conference on the position of Prometey company regarding the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision and the imposition of sanctions against Prometey Swiss SA entitled "Without trial, investigation - shooting: NSDC's 'smuggling' lists - how to get clarifications from authorities" with the participation of Chief Legal Officer of Prometey Group Roman Antonian, finance director of the group of companies Prometey Serhiy Denischych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. You can ask a question to the speakers by e-mail: pr@prometey.org.ua. Details by phone: (050) 394 0750 (Anastasia Khmel).