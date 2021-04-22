Video

22.04.2021

Online press conference on occasion of national contest 'Miss Ukraina'

1 min read

On Thursday, April 22, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online press conference on the occasion of the national contest "Miss Ukraina", which turns 30 this year, the new team of the contest "Miss Ukraina" is preparing a grandiose show for the anniversary, which will be held at the Ukraina Palace. Participants include director of the Miss Ukraina contest Veronika Shchyptsova, pr-director of the Miss Ukraina contest Olena Bondar (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Questions addressed to speakers can be sent at: pr@missukraine.ua, or asked by phone: (067) 640 7750 (Olena Bondar).

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.

