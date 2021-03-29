Video

11:30 29.03.2021

Vaccination. Why people do not want to get vaccinated against Coronavirus?

On Monday, March 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Vaccination. Why people do not want to get vaccinated against Coronavirus?" according to the results of a survey of the population of Ukraine, conducted by Ukrainian Sociological Group from March 15 to March 22, 2021, with the participation of Director of Ukrainian Sociological Group Oleksandr Levtsun (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Since restrictive measures introduced due to COVID-19 outbreak until April 9, 2021 in Kyiv, the presence of journalists in the agency's press center is not allowed, only speakers will be present in a room.

