On Thursday, March 11, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Sentiments of Voters before By-Elections to Verkhovna Rada in 87th Constituency" by Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Study of Public Opinion Oleksandr Bukhalov according to the results of a telephone survey conducted in the period from March 4 to March 7, 2021, with 2,400 people interviewed (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.